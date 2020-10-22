Two men arrested after shots fired in Wath upon Dearne

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after shots were fired in Quarry Hill Road in Wath upon Dearne on Wednesday 21 October.

Police were called at around 4.20pm to reports of firearms discharges from a dark grey/black car and a white BMW travelling in convoy.

Officers say at around 4.30pm, a black 4x4 collided with a tree, close to the scene on Hoober Lane/ Angel Lane at Brampton Bierlow. Police do not yet know if this vehicle was linked to the shooting.

Officers attended the scene and the road was closed while they carried out enquiries. No injuries have been reported.

Two men, aged 24 and 25, were arrested by police and remain in custody.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who may have information relating to what happened, to contact them by calling 101.