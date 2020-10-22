Two men have been jailed for their part in a serious assault in Sheffield in which a man was beaten with a spanner, crutch and pole.

Samuel Moffatt, 32, of no fixed abode and Anthony Smith, 35, of Oakland Road both appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday 19 October after being charged with S18 wounding with intent after the assault on 2 April this year.The court heard how Moffatt and Smith attended a block of flats on Gell Street at 7.30am. The 32-year-old victim was seen on CCTV leaving a flat and was attacked in the hall way.

The man, who was known to the pair, was stabbed and also beaten with a spanner, crutch and pole. He suffered fractures to his ribs, injuries to his face, stab wounds to his buttock and his chest, puncturing his lung.

South Yorkshire Police launched a victimless investigation after the victim refused to engage with officers.

Investigating Officer DC Shaun Vine said: "It is more difficult to progress a victimless crime but this was an incredibly serious assault, and it is our duty to protect the public.

"We worked hard to ensure that the pair were brought before the courts and I am pleased with the sentences passed today.

"We want this to be a strong message to organised criminals that you cannot cause fear among our communities, we will continue to prosecute you."

Smith was handed a sentence of six years and eight months in prison

Moffatt was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison for his charges and was sentenced an extra 28 months imprisonment to run consecutively for an unrelated drugs charged of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, totalling nine years in prison.