Deer rescued in Thirsk after getting antlers tangled in netting

A male roe deer whose antlers became entangled in loose chicken coop netting in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, has been released back into the wild after being safely rescued by the RSPCA.

Smallholders spotted the animal on their land and attempted to detangle him before calling the RSPCA for help.

RSPCA Inspector Claire Little, who carried out the rescue, explained:

When we arrived, the poor animal was thrashing around in a panic. The hen coop netting had tightly wound round his antlers and there was no way he could have freed himself on his own. Claire Little, RSPCA Inspector

She continued: "My colleague Animal Rescue Officer Leanne Honess-Heather and I were concerned not just for the poor deer, but also for the farm’s rescued battery hens which no longer had a secure coop.

"Firstly, because the smallholding was close to a busy road, we blocked the driveway off with a truck so that the deer wouldn’t run into the road once we had released it. Then we very gently gathered the netting towards us, bringing the deer closer and closer, until we were able to put a towel over his head. This calmed him down straight away and we were able to hold him securely while we worked to free him."

The deer was rescued in Thirsk, North Yorkshire Credit: RSPCA

Using wire cutters, the pair were able to cut away the netting and release him into the surrounding fields.

Claire Little added: "This was a really happy ending but it could have ended very differently. Deer often go into shock when they are stressed and can go downhill fast so many don’t survive an ordeal such as this. So we are really delighted this worked out so well for this particular deer."