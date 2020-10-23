Network Rail is urging people in East Yorkshire to use level crossings safely, after a driver went through the red lights and hit a barrier in Cottingham on Thursday morning, (22 October).

The driver crossed as the barrier at Cottingham North level crossing was lowering. It caused delays to train services as one line was blocked to enable Network Rail engineers to safely remove and replace the damaged barrier. There were also significant traffic delays for people in the local area.

Network Rail says trains travel at 70mph on the line between Cottingham and Beverley and they cannot stop quickly or swerve out of the way.

Network Rail is warning people to use level crossings safely Credit: Network Rail

Drivers are being advised to stop if the warning is activated, unless it is unsafe to do so, and remain stationary until all warnings stop and all barriers are raised. Motorists are urged to then check that the exit is clear on the other side before driving across.

Richard Hayden, Level Crossing Manager, said: "This incident in Cottingham is shocking. The driver jumped the red lights to race through the barriers, causing significant damage to the level crossing, delays to train services and heavy traffic in the area – just to save a couple of minutes, instead of waiting until it was safe to cross.

"Sadly, too many people ignore the warnings, and misusing level crossings could have fatal or life changing consequences.

'It is crucial that drivers are prepared to stop at level crossings, follow the rules and only continue to cross once it is safe to do so."