Investigation underway after collision involving police car in Leeds

Two people are being treated in hospital following a collision on Thursday night (22 October) involving a marked police vehicle and a member of the public's car.

It happened at 9.44pm at the junction of Selby Road and Dunhill Rise in Leeds.

The two females inside the car, aged 39 and 61, were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which officer say were not considered to be life-threatening.

The two police officers involved in the collision were not injured.

A road closure and diversion has been put in place for investigation work and police say the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been notified.