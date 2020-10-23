Lasers light up Leeds skyline as Light Night returns with Covid-19 safe show

Leeds city centre was lit up last night (Thursday 22 October), as Light Night returned for its annual display - albeit slightly differently.

Credit: Lizzie Coombes

This year, the city's skies have been illuminated with a laser display - so people can enjoy it from the safety of their own home amid the pandemic.

Anyone can get involved and control the lights from smartphones.

Credit: Lizzie Coombes

Up to 25 lasers are lighting up the following seven different sites across the city's skyline:

Wellington Place

Parkinson Building at the University of Leeds

The Majestic

Bridgewater Place

Platform Building

Merrion House

Victoria Leeds Car Park

Credit: Lizzie Coombes

On Thursday night, laser lights from the show could be seen from as far away as Harrogate in North Yorkshire.

If you missed it, don't worry as it's running until Saturday 24th October.