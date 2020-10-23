The long-awaited £12million footbridge over Hull’s busiest road, the A63 at Castle Street, has been delayed until January 2021.

Murdoch’s Connection was due to open in spring this year, but Highways England says while work on the structure is continuing, there have been delays due to Covid-19, with key staff members currently having to isolate.

Those working on the project are also waiting for key materials to be delivered from overseas which have been delayed by manufacturing issues related to the pandemic.

Highways England said: