Tier 3 Covid-19 restrictions come into force across South Yorkshire

Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions have come into force across the South Yorkshire to combat a rising number of coronavirus cases across the region.

As of today, (Saturday 24 October) people living in Doncaster, Barnsley, Sheffield and Rotherham are no longer allowed to socialise with anyone outside of their household or support bubble.

All pubs and bars not serving substantial meals have been forced to closed, along with betting shops, adult gaming centres, casinos and soft play centres.

It follows extensive talks between ministers, local leaders and the Government, earlier this week with a total of £41million in funding agreed for the South Yorkshire region. This will include £30million to support businesses and £11 million for local authorities.

Following the announcement earlier this week, the Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, Dan Jarvis MP, said the restrictions would be reviewed at the end of a 28 day period.

What Tier 3 restrictions mean:

People must not socialise with anybody they do not live with, or have formed a support bubble with, in any indoor setting or in any private garden or at most outdoor hospitality venues and ticketed events.

People must not socialise in a group of more than 6 in an outdoor public space such as a park or beach, the countryside, a public garden or a sports venue.

All pubs and bars must close, unless they are serving substantial meals.

People should try to avoid travelling outside the Very High alert level or entering a Very High alert level area, other than for work, education or for caring responsibilities or to travel through as part of a longer journey.

Residents should avoid staying overnight in another part of the UK, and others should avoid staying overnight in the Very High alert area.

The following restrictions also apply in South Yorkshire:

Betting shops, adult gaming centres, casinos and soft play centres will close.

Gyms will remain open and organised sport, exercise classes and other activity groups are only permitted indoors if it is possible for people to avoid mixing with people they do not live with (or share a support bubble with). Where it is likely that households (or support bubbles) will mix, these activities must not go ahead.

Check your postcode here to see if the restrictions affect you.