Every year, tens of thousands of people run for charity at events put on by Run For All - a not for profit organisation based in Leeds. But this year, 16 races have been cancelled because of the pandemic, meaning millions of pounds haven't been raised.

More than 300 charities that usually benefit are now missing out. Meanwhile at Run For All, two thirds of staff have been made redundant.

Run For All was set up by Mike Tomlinson in memory of his late wife Jane, who took on a series of gruelling challenges while facing incurable cancer.

The late Jane Tomlinson completes another gruelling challenge

She died in 2007 but the Run For All organisation is part of her legacy. Among the many charities to be hit is Martin House Hospice in Wetherby which had expected £45,000 in donations from Run For All this year.

There is one race still going ahead - the organisation is asking people to take part in 'Jog On 2020' by running over Christmas and logging the distance they achieve in January.