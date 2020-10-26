Man charged with murder after fatal Lincoln assault

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 53-year-old man died following an assault in Lincoln at the weekend.

The victim suffered serious injuries and died at the scene of the assault in Newark Road on the evening of October 24th.

Michael Lambert from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne is charged with his murder and a 25-year-old man remains in custody and continues to be questioned.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage of Newark Road between 5pm and 6.30pm on Saturday evening.