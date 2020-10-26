Peregrine Falcon dies after bait is laced with poison

Officers investigating reports of a bird of prey being deliberately poisoned are appealing for help to find those responsible.The juvenile peregrine falcon was found poorly back in July in the Fish Dam area of Barnsley, dying a short time later.

Following a forensic examination by the Wildlife Investigation Scheme it has now been confirmed that the bird had been poisoned with Bendiocarb, a highly toxic substance.Peregrine falcons are protected under Sec1 of The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.Investigating Officer PC Fran Robbs De La Hoyde said it was believed the poisoning of the protected bird with the highly toxic substance Bendiocarb was a deliberate act.

Tom Grose, RSPB Investigations Officer, said the substance was incredibly toxic to humans and pets and should anyone find a dead or injured bird they are strongly advised not to touch them or let pets come into contact with themAnyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference number 14/104692/20 or those wishing to stay completely anonymous can contact Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.