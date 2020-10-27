Hull hospital bosses warn covid patient admissions are soaring

Hull's Hospital Trust has issued a stark warning after what it described as a 'rapid increase' in hospitalised coronavirus patients in the last 72 hours.

The Trust's Chief Operating Officer, Teresa Cope, said hospitals were now in the second wave and were not just facing challenges brought by Covid-19, but normal winter pressures too.

She added that the hospitals were prepared - but patients and the public must take responsibility for their own health.

Hull Royal Infirmary

Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Hull Royal Infirmary and Castle Hill Hospital, said the number of patients testing positive was around double what it was last week.

A spokesman said there were 53 patients receiving care in the hospitals, including eight in intensive care.

53 patients receiving treatment at Hull hospitals for coronavirus

At the height of the first wave this numbers was around 110.

The trust said three new wards have been built at the back of Hull Royal Infirmary and will start assessing and treating patients with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 over the next few weeks once all building work has been completed.

A "surge plan" has been prepared to outline which wards will halt normal service and start accepting patients with Covid-19 if numbers increase in line with the first wave in March and April.

Steve Nicholson spent eight days in the Intensive Care Unit in Castle Hill Hospital during the first wave and is urging people to abide by the restrictions.