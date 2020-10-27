New local testing site opened in Barnsley

A new walk-through coronavirus testing facility has opened in Barnsley, as part of the Government’s drive to continue to improve the accessibility of covid testing for local communities.

The newly built testing facility can be found at the Dorothy Hyman Sports Centre Car Park, in Barnsley.

Testing at the new site starts from today (Tuesday 27 October) with appointments made available daily - but only for those with coronavirus symptoms.

We continue to expand testing to make sure that everyone with symptoms can get a test, with our new walk-in sites making it even easier no matter where you live. This new site forms part of our national testing network, which has the capacity to test more than a million people a week and is growing all the time. Health Minister Lord Bethell

The site is part of a large network of diagnostic testing facilities which now comprises of 78 drive-through sites, 240 walk-through sites, 258 mobile units, home testing and satellite kits and five mega laboratories.