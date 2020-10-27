Patient visiting suspended at Pilgrim Hospital

Patient visiting will be suspended at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston for all but exceptional cases from Thursday 29 October. The hospital say the two-week change to visiting arrangements is a response to increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases both in the community and among staff and patients at the hospital. For now, visiting arrangements at Lincoln County Hospital remain the same as previously- by pre-bookable appointments.

The new visiting restrictions for Pilgrim hospital are part of the work we are doing to protect our patients, staff and visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic and limit the spread of this virus. Putting in place restrictions of this kind is a difficult decision, but we ask our patients and public to bear with us as it is a necessary step at this time. Angela Davies, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust

The only exceptions to visiting restrictions are: