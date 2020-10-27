Scunthorpe United's next three games postponed due to coronavirus cases

Scunthorpe United's next three games, including tonight's fixture with Salford City, have been postponed.

It comes after eight players tested positive for coronavirus and a further 10 players were required to self isolate.

The club have closed their training ground to their remaining players and staff for a week as a precaution.

The club said it is following all of Public Health England and the EFL's COVID-19 protocols and will not name the players in question.