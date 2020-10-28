Watch Katharine Walker's report

This month on Calendar we've been marking Black History Month by exploring some of the untold stories of black people across our region.

We journey to York, where the discovery of a skeleton of a wealthy woman who had lived in fourth century York has challenged assumptions about the diversity of the ancient Roman city.

The woman, known only as the 'Ivory Bangle Lady', because of the jewellery she was buried with, is thought to be the earliest proven black woman in the British Isles.

Her remains were discovered more than 100 years ago Credit: ITV Calendar

Lucy Creighton, Curator of Archaeology at York Museums Trust said: ''This is where the story started over 100 years ago. Here near Sycamore Terrace in York. Workmen, cutting a line for the new railway in 1901 came across a stone coffin. Inside it were the remains of a skeleton and her jewellery.''

Tests showed she was a young woman and luxury items in her grave suggested she was very rich. But the biggest discovery came a century later in 2010.

She was named after the ivory bracelets found in her coffin Credit: ITV Calendar

Lucy Creighton adds: ''They looked at the shape of her skull and her bones and through that type of analysis, they were able to determine she was of mixed heritage of mixed race and ancestry - and that means her parents and grandparents were of different races.''

Dr Onyeka Nubia who's a university history lecturer says it proves Britain has been diverse for thousands of years.

He explained: ''Sometimes when we think about diversity we think of it coming about as a modern thing, as a feature of modern society- since the 60s, or at least since 1948 and the Windrush.

"What the discovery of the Ivory Bangle Lady proves, is that the history of Britain is far more interesting and far more multilayered.'"

Historians across Yorkshire want to re-educate the public about diversity, and the story of this young rich black woman who lived in ancient York, will be big part of that.