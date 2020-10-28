A senior emergency doctor in Bradford says West Yorkshire has to go into the toughest tier of restrictions to prevent hospitals being overwhelmed by coronavirus.

Bradford Royal Infirmary is dealing with as many Covid-19 patients now as at the peak of the first wave in the spring.

That's despite Kirkless officials asking the government not to put them in Tier 3. Talks between council leaders and ministers are set to resume on Wednesday 28th October.

Dr Shafi Khan, A&E Consultant at Bradford Royal Infirmary said: "If the number of admissions in the hospital are going up, that's one of the indicators we should go into Tier 3.

"This will help to make people aware how serious the condition is and also help the hospitals as well."

Bradford Royal Infirmary is now in a self-enforced 'circuit breaker' with leave cancelled for some staff and elective surgeries postponed so they can get on top of the current wave of Coronavirus patients.

Bradford Teaching Hospitals operates six different hospitals across the areas, including Bradford Royal Infirmary, St Luke's Hospital and Shipley Hospital.

Here are the latest figures for Covid-19 patients in Bradford Teaching Hospitals:

Total number tested positive to date – 1,827

Total number tested negative to date – 26,384

Confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients currently inpatient Trust-wide – 124

Confirmed COVID-19 patients discharged (to date) to their usual place of residence or no longer being treated as COVID-19 – 1,055

Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in ICU – 8

Total COVID-19 deaths to date – 310

Dr Sam Khan says many patients are coming in sicker than they were previously because they're waiting too long at home assuming they will only have mild symptoms.

They are then being forced to call an ambulance when their symptoms become too severe. Clinical Director in Urgent and Emergency Care, Dr Sam Khan, is encouraging patients to come in before symptoms get to that stage.

At St Luke's Hospital, drive-through services are popular with patients.

A portable cabin has been installed at the entrance to the Horton Wing at St Luke's for cardiac patients who need to pick up test devices.

It's after a clinic, which was set up at the height of the pandemic, proved practical with vulnerable patients needing their heartbeats or breathing assessed.

Clinical Scientist, Joanne Ashton, said: "By allowing patients who've been referred for these tests to pick up their devices outside the hospital, we are reducing the risk of infection to vulnerable patients.

"We have worked really hard to create an appropriate inside so that people who have to attend hospital for heart scans or complex breathing tests are seen in a safe environment.

"By having the drive-through service for other patients outside the hospital, it means we can reduce the number of people walking through the hospital by up to 60 people per day.

"Everyone can be reassured that if we have to ask them to attend for a heart test, that it will be done with their absolute safety in mind.

"Unfortunately we have some patients who aren't attending appointments and we'd like to reiterate that no-one should be scared to come to hospital and we are making services as safe as possible for them."

Joanne Ashton, Clinical Cardiology Scientist