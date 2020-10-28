A man from Scarborough has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping and sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in 2016.

Matthew Lee Scaife, aged 36, of Crown Terrace, was sentenced at York Crown Court on Friday 23 October.

He had previously been found guilty of nine offences, including four counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of making indecent images of children.

The offences against the girl occurred between May and September 2016 in the Scarborough and Malton areas.

The indecent images of children offences, which consisted of both Category B and Category C material, were uncovered by police in March 2017.

Judge Simon Hickey told Scaife: "I am certain you knew that she was a vulnerable girl and that is why you targeted her and groomed her. You are, in my judgement, dangerous."

Detective Sergeant Lee Allenby, of Online Abuse & Exploitation Team, said:

First and foremost, it is very pleasing that we have been able to secure justice for the brave victim who has endured significant abuse and trauma at such a young age. We truly hope the outcome at court provides some comfort and gives her strength for the future. Detective Sergeant Lee Allenby, Online Abuse & Exploitation Team

He added: "As for Matthew Scaife, he is clearly a very dangerous and depraved individual who is rightfully in prison for a very long time. Not only that, he will be closely monitored by the authorities for the rest of his life."

On top of his sentence, Scaife also received an extended five year licence on his release from prison, was made subject to a life-long Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the sex offenders’ register for life.

