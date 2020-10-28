West Yorkshire leaders have met with government ministers today (Wednesday 28th October) as they continue discussions about how to combat the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Leaders in Leeds, Bradford, Kirklees, Calderdale and Wakefield have released the following statement, with talks set to continue on Thursday, 29th October.

This afternoon, discussions have been ongoing to discuss steps for controlling the rising COVID-19 infection rates across the region and a package of measures to support the West Yorkshire economy should it be necessary to move into Tier Three (Very High) restrictions. "We have not yet concluded these discussions at this point and we will continue tomorrow to get the best for our communities. West Yorkshire Combined Authority statement

On Wednesday morning, Leeds City Council held a briefing laying out the latest data for the city, which recorded an infection rate of 420.6 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to October 22, up from 382.2 the previous week.

Credit: MEN Media

One attendee said the dire situation in Leeds hospitals, which are understood to be 98 per cent full, was the main driver for wanting to place the whole county into the toughest set of coronavirus restrictions.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust admitted they now have more people in hospital now than at the pandemic's peak in April, with 263 patients in its beds who have tested positive for Covid-19, including in hospital 22 in intensive care.

