Talks are ongoing between health bosses in Hull and the government about moving the area into Tier 2 restricitons.

Covid-19 rates are rapidly increasing across the city, with infection rates rising from 17.3 to just under 210 per 100,000 in less than a month.

Hull City Council’s Director of Public Health, Julia Weldon, said: "

Hull’s rate and that in the wider Yorkshire and Humber region is increasing rapidly. We have been clear since the implementation of the Coronavirus tier alert system that we anticipated a move from medium to high. Currently, we are in ongoing conversation with government about if and when this might happen. Julia Weldon, Hull City Council’s Director of Public Health

She added: "Any change to our local alert level will be communicated publicly clearly and at the earliest opportunity.

"It is absolutely vital that regardless of which tier of restrictions we are subject to, we all do everything we can to limit the spread of the virus. I understand you are tired. We have all had many months of this and as we head into winter, it certainly doesn’t get easier. But now more than ever, we must keep going.

"Adhering to restrictions is one of the only lines of defence we have as individuals against catching or spreading the virus and it’s the one thing we can all do to try and prevent the implementation of further restrictions.

"I want to ask all of you to take this seriously and act now. In just under a month our rate in Hull has gone from 17.3 cases per 100,000 of the population to 209.9. Any one of us can catch Coronavirus and either be very ill or show no symptoms at all – both of which are dangerous in different ways."

It comes after Hull's Hospital Trust issued a stark warning after what it described as a 'rapid increase' in hospitalised coronavirus patients in the last 72 hours.

The Trust's Chief Operating Officer, Teresa Cope, said hospitals were now in the second wave and were not just facing challenges brought by Covid-19, but normal winter pressures too.

