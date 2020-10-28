Information for Virgin Media viewers

We want to let you know about some more changes to help ensure you see the correct news we broadcast for your part of the region. This time it’s if you watch us on cable.

From next Tuesday, November 3rd, Virgin Media will broadcast our two regional services at ITV News Calendar - for the North and South of the region - in HD on channel 103. That's also a new number for the ITV HD channel on Virgin which is switching from channel 113.

It means all the satellite and cable providers will now be broadcasting the news for your part of our region on ITV HD on channel 103. Freeview is unaffected.

So, the correct channel to watch is:

Sky, Freesat and Virgin Media ITV HD on Channel 103.