A paedophile from East Yorkshire, who sexually abused four young boys over a period of 10 years, has been jailed.

David Edens, 65, of Gillshill Road, Sutton, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the abuse which happened during the late 1990s and early 2000s. One of the victims was just six years old.

He denied nine counts of indecency with a child, nine counts of indecently assaulting a child, one count of rape and another of rape on no less than three occasions. He was found guilty at Hull Crown Court.

One of the victims chose to read out a statement in court, he said:

The extent of what this vile human being has done to me can never be put down in words. There were a few things I would have liked to have done with my life, like being an actor, becoming a policeman or maybe a teacher. My confidence was so shot after what he did to me… I feel he took the chance away from me. Victim statement

The judge who sentenced Edens, Judge John Thackray said: "The court can do nothing to give these four men their childhood back but the court wishes them well in their recovery."

Detective Constable Joanna Durham, who led the investigation, explained:

I want to praise these men for having the strength to come forward and tell us about what happened to them when they were children. Detective Constable Joanna Durham, Humberside Police

She added: "One of them was just six years old when Edens began to abuse him. He has stolen their childhood and what happened to them at his hands has had a significant impact on their lives.

"I hope that knowing that he will spend a significant period of his life behind bars will provide them with some comfort.

"I also hope that the outcome of this case will give other victims of sexual abuse the courage to come forward.

"We will listen, we will support you and we will do everything we can to bring the person or people responsible to justice.”