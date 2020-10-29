11 years for man who attempted to kidnap teenage girl in Grimsby

A man who attempted to kidnap a teenage girl in a ‘vicious attack’ in June has today been jailed for 11 years.

53-year-old Kevin Haigh was given the sentence at Grimsby Crown Court after pleading guilty to attempted kidnap to commit a sexual offence and assault at an earlier hearing.

On Wednesday 3 June 2020, Haigh approached a teenage girl on Kings Road, close to the junction with Chichester Road.

The court heard how he spoke to the teenager before putting gaffer tape on her face. The girl tried to use her phone to call for help but Haigh took it from her. The teenager managed to get away safely, but was left shaken by the incident.

Inspector Rhod Troake, from the force’s Major Crime Team, said:

Haigh carried out a vicious attack on an unsuspecting teenage girl, causing her to fear for her life purely for his own sexual gratification. I am reassured that he is now off our streets and unable to commit further offences of this nature. Inspector Rhod Troake

He added: “I can only begin to imagine the horror that the victim felt that day, and I hope that today’s sentencing brings her some sense of justice.

“Thankfully these types of incidents are incredibly rare, however I hope today’s sentencing serves as a warning to anyone considering committing an offence of this nature – if you do, we will do everything we can to put you behind bars.”