13 Castleford Tigers players test positive for coronavirus

A total of 13 players from Castleford Tigers have so far tested positive for Covid-19, from this week's round of testing, the Rugby Football League has announced.

The club announced on Wednesday that 12 players had tested positive, which resulted in the cancellation of their scheduled game against Huddersfield on Friday night. Today in a statement, they confirmed a 13th positive test in the Tigers camp.

Castleford Tigers said they will be conducting two further rounds of tests on the players who returned negative results over the course of the coming days after working with the Multiple Case Group and the RFL.

The governing body says there were 502 negative results from the 517 tests carried out at 10 of the 11 Betfred Super League clubs.

Huddersfield coach Luke Robinson has revealed that one of the positive tests recorded was from a young member of his squad who did not feature in the last match and was not in contention for Friday's rearranged fixture with Warrington.

"We've had one positive test from a non-playing squad member," Robinson said at his weekly press conference.

"It's an isolated case so he's pretty much had no contact with any other player."

Huddersfield are now playing Warrington, whose original fixture with Salford was cancelled after the Red Devils announced they had just 13 players available.