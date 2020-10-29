Cluck and collect: surge in number of people wanting to adopt chickens

The charity Fresh Start for Hens is seeing a surge in the number of people wanting to 'cluck and collect' one of their chickens during the coronavirus lockdown.

The charity rehomes older farm birds who are past their egg-laying best. Bosses say they've found new owners for over 40,000 hens since March. It's thought many people have taken them on for their eggs, but also for compansionship during isolation.

So much so, there's now a waiting list - or pecking order - for the birds. Here's Matt Price.