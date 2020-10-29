Green bin collections suspended in Doncaster

Doncaster council has announced that all green waste bin collections in the town will be suspended for the remainder of the year.

The council made the decision after a significant number of waste operatives working for contractors, Suez, tested positive for coronavirus and other members of staff also had to self-isolate.

Cabinet Member for Environment, said:

The safety of the public and staff members must take priority. It is a balancing act to safeguard everyone’s safety against the risks of Covid-19 and make sure the bins are collected. However, as we have fewer staff members, this will mean that black and blue (recycling) bin collections will be prioritised. Cllr Chris McGuinness

The green waste bin collections will be halted from Monday 2 November 2020.