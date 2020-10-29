New campaign launched to tackle child food poverty in Calderdale

Calderdale council and local community organisations have joined forces to launch a new campaign which aims to end child hunger in the borough for good.

The 'Never Hungry Again' campaign is described as an "ambitious and long term response" to ensuring the borough's children are always fed.

The Community Foundation for Calderdale, the Halifax-based Piece Hall Trust and other partners throughout the district, have pooled their resources to meet calls to extend free school meals beyond term times.

Organisations and individuals across Calderdale have been donating food and money to support the most disadvantaged children. It follows a nationwide movement spearheaded by England footballer Marcus Rashford, to end child poverty and extend free school meals into the holidays.

Supporting people in financial hardship has always been a priority, but we know many families in Calderdale are struggling even more due to the devastating impact of the pandemic. Now is the time to look forward, to tackle children's food poverty once and for all, and to give hope and opportunity to our most vulnerable local families. Councillor Tim Swift, Leader of Calderdale Council

The 'Never Hungry Again' campaign includes the immediate launch of a new fund, where anyone in Calderdale can make a donation to help tackle child hunger.

Until November 3, any donation to the new fund of up to £75 will be doubled and distributed to families who need extra support.

Between November 3, and December 9, donations up to £5,000 will be matched pound-for-pound through LocalGiving.com.

Donations can be made by visiting: https://localgiving.org/charity/cffc/project/neverhungryagain/