Further parts of the region set to move to Tier 2 Covid Alert Level

After close discussions with Government and Public Health officials, it has been confirmed that further parts of the region will be moving to Tier 2 (high) from midnight this weekend.

People living in the following areas will be following Tier 2 restrictions from one minute past midnight on Saturday 31 October:

East Riding of Yorkshire

Kingston-Upon-Hull

North East Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire

Whilst infection rates in North Lincolnshire remains lower than in many parts of the country, we have still experienced a rising number of positive cases in most recent weeks particularly among those aged over 59. These are among the groups most at risk. Cllr Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council

He added:

“I would urge everyone in North Lincolnshire to follow the guidance in order to protection the most vulnerable people in our communities and not only avoid tougher measures being introduced but go back to Medium."

Hull’s current 7 day infection rate, of 248 per 100,000 of the population, demonstrates how rapidly the situation has escalated in the city.

On September 8, Hull’s rate was 4.4 per 100,000 of population, on September 29, it was 17.3.

City leaders have called upon everyone in the city to play their part in following public health guidance and the new restrictions.

We continue to see a worrying rise in cases right across the country, and it is clear decisive action is needed. We have agreed with local leaders to move more areas into the high local Covid alert level this week. These restrictions are challenging for us all, but it is only by working together and following the rules that we will bring down the rates of infection. Health Secretary Matt Hancock

This is how the restrictions are listed under each tier:

Tier 1 - Medium - national restrictions remain in place which includes the rule of six and 10pm curfew.

All businesses and venues can continue to operate, in a Covid-Secure manner, other than those that remain closed in law, such as nightclubs.

Certain businesses selling food or drink on their premises are required to close between 10pm and 5am. Businesses and venues selling food for consumption off the premises can continue to do so after 10pm as long as this is through delivery service, click-and-collect or drive-thru.

Schools, universities and places of worship remain open

Weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of attendees

Organised indoor sport and exercise classes can continue to take place, provided the Rule of Six is followed

People must not meet in groups larger than 6, indoors or outdoors

Tier 2 - High - everything in Tier 1, plus the following additional restrictions:

People must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place

People must not meet in a group of more than 6 outside, including in a garden or other space.

People should aim to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible. If they need to travel, they should walk or cycle where possible, or to plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport.

Tier 3 - Very High - for areas with high infection rate, closure of hospitality: