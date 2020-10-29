West Yorkshire is to be placed under strictest level of Covid restrictions from midnight on Sunday 1 November.

£46.6 million pounds of extra support has been negotiated in West Yorkshire as the region moves into Tier 3 restrictions.

A statement from the Leaders of West Yorkshire Councils states:

Over recent days, we have had a number of meetings with government ministers to discuss the next steps for controlling the rising COVID-19 infection rates across the region. Today, with great reluctance, we have accepted that West Yorkshire will now move into Tier Three (Very High) restrictions as of 00.01am on Monday 2nd November. Leaders of West Yorkshire Councils

Earlier this week, the trust which runs Leeds General Infirmary and St James's Hospital said only essential operations will go ahead after the number of Covid-19 patients being treated went beyond the number admitted at the peak of the virus's first wave.

CEO Leeds Teaching Hospitals, Julian Hartley says there's been a significant increase in hospital Covid admissions in the last week. Up from 25 patients on September 23 to 268 this evening.

Other hospitals, including Bradford Royal Infirmary, have reported similarly high figures.

The Tier 3 measures mean that:

Pubs and bars must close, and can only remain open where they operate as if they were a restaurant - which means serving substantial meals, like a main lunchtime or evening meal. They may only serve alcohol as part of such a meal.

Wedding receptions are not allowed

People must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor or outdoor setting, whether at home or in a public space. The Rule of Six applies in open public spaces like parks and beaches.

People should try to avoid travelling outside the ‘Very High’ area they are in, or entering a ‘Very High’ area, other than for things like work, education, accessing youth services, to meet caring responsibilities or if they are in transit.