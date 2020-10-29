A major new study into COVID-19 by Imperial College London has found that the highest number of infections remain in Yorkshire and The Humber, where overall cases have more than doubled.

Initial findings show infections continued to rise across all regions between 16 and 25 October, with 128 people per 10,000 infected.

1 in 40 people were infected in Yorkshire and The Humber region as of Sunday 25 October

Over 85,000 volunteers were tested in England in October as part of a new REACT study, to examine the levels of infection in the general population.

The findings show infections continue to rise across all age groups and all regions in England, with the biggest increase in those aged 55-64. The highest number of infections were recorded in the Yorkshire and The Humber and North West, where overall prevalence has more than doubled.

The main findings from the sixth REACT study show that between 16th and 25th October:

Prevalence was highest in Yorkshire and The Humber (2.7% up from 0.84%) meaning over 1 in 40 people were infected in Yorkshire and The Humber region as of Sunday 25 October.

128 people per 10,000 were infected in England, up from 60 per 10,000;

The virus was doubling every 9 days

The national R rate increased to 1.6

The percentage of people infected aged 55-64 increased more than threefold from 0.37% to 1.2%, but infections remain highest in those aged 18-24 (2.2%)

The Director of the programme at Imperial from the School of Public Health, said:

These interim findings paint a concerning picture of the situation in England, where we’re seeing a nation-wide increase in infection prevalence, which we know will lead to more hospitalisations and loss of life. We’re also detecting early signs that areas which previously had low rates of infection are following trends observed in the country’s worst-affected areas. Professor Paul Elliott

He added: “Now more than ever we must all work together to curb further spread of the virus and avoid subsequent overwhelming of the health service.

"As infection levels continue to rise across England, it is critical everyone plays their part to help stop the spread of the virus so together we can protect lives and our NHS, and prevent greater economic damage in the future."

This report is the latest from the REACT study which was carried out by a world-class team of scientists, clinicians and researchers.

People are being encouraged to follow their local covid alert level rules where they live, including those on household mixing.