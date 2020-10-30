Fears for Yorkshire jobs as furlough scheme comes to an end

Business leaders across the region are expecting further job losses as the furlough scheme ends on Saturday.

It is feared the hospitality, arts and retails sectors will be among the hardest hit.

ITV Calendar spoke to Antonio Tombanane, a recruitment manager in Hull- who offered some top tips for people who may be looking for jobs.

1) Write your CV for the job that you're applying for - don't just fire off a generic application.

2) If you get invited to an interview make sure you 'dress to impress'.

3) Don't stop applying for jobs, even if you have been offered an interview.

4) Stay positive - you will find something!

Chancellor Rishi Sunak created the Jobs Support Scheme as a direct replacement to furlough, and it becomes available on November 1, just as the previous scheme ends.

It is less generous than its predecessor - it pays 67% of wages for unworked hours, rather than 80% - and requires staff to work at least one day a week to be eligible.

Workers will be paid their regular wage for the hours they do work.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has set aside millions in support for those struggling due to coronavirus. Credit: HMT

If a place of work is forced to close due to coronavirus restrictions, staff at these firms will also be able to claim universal credit, which the government claims will top most people's wages up to around 80%.

Unlike furlough, it requires employers to contribute to payment for unworked hours.

Employers will pay staff 5% of unworked hours, while the government will pay the rest.

Under the Jobs Support Scheme the government, together with employers, will pay workers for two thirds of their unworked hours. Credit: PA Images

Additional support is available for businesses affected by local lockdown restrictions which cover much of the region.

Businesses operating in areas under Tier 2 restrictions - the high alert level - can claim a grant from the government worth up to £2,100 a month.

Businesses in very high alert level areas - Tier 3 - qualify for greater government support due to the increased restrictions and can claim up to £3,000 a month.