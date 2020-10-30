A huge search and rescue operation is underway in York city centre after a woman fell from a bridge into the River Ouse.Lendal Bridge on the A1036 Station Road has been closed in both directions by North Yorkshire Police after a woman was seen entering the water at around 12.10pm today.Emergency services and the independent lifeboat and search and rescue team from York Rescue Boat are searching the water.

An air ambulance has landed near the scene in Museum Gardens.

Credit: Yorkshire Live/MEN Media

The A1036 is closed at Gillygate and Bootham and motorists have been urged to avoid the area.