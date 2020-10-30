Parklife: Pearson Park - the Victorian gem in the middle of Hull

"Park Life" is a new series presented by our weather forecaster Jon Mitchell, who loves getting out and about in the countryside.

Jon has been visiting some of the region's great outdoor spaces, from the "traditional" to the "linear", meeting the volunteers who maintain the parks for the enjoyment of all.

Jon's final stop in his green tour exploring the region's wonderful parks, is Pearson Park in Hull. He uncovers the story of a beautiful Victorian park which has been brought back to life after a multi-million pound refurbishment.

Pearson Park in Hull has been around for more than 150 years - and is still very much going strong. It was one of the first recreational areas of its kind in the country.

Aerial shot of Pearson Park

Pearson Park was established in the early 1860's when Zachariah Pearson, then Mayor of Hull, donated 27 acres of land to establish it. Mr Pearson was a wealthy and successful ship owner and philanthropist, but then lost his entire fortune.

The monument dedicated to Zachariah Pearson was given Grade II listed status in 1994 by Historic England.

Zachariah Pearson plaque

In July 2017, Hull City Council was successful in securing a £3 million grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund which was used on a huge conservation project to refurbish many iconic sections of the park including the Archway, Bandstand and Victorian Conservatory.

Very carefully using drawings from the Hull History Centre, we used the original drawing to recreate these pieces... I'm really proud of the results, it is without a doubt the crowing glory of the work we did at Pearson Park. Gillian Osgerby, Project Manager Hull City Council

The magnificent archway

As the first public park in Hull, Pearson Park is a key part of the city's heritage and still retains many of its historic features. The spectacular space has been a focal point for the city's community for generations.