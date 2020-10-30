People living in Hull, East Yorkshire, North and North East Lincolnshire are now under Tier 2 restrictions.

The 'high alert level' restrictions mean that daily life will change from today for everybody living in those areas: People are banned from mixing indoors, including in pubs and restaurants, but what exactly can and can’t you do in Tier 2?

Meeting indoors

Under Tier 2, you must not socialise with people outside your household or bubble in ANY indoor area.

This means that you must not visit friends and families in their private homes, and you are banned from meeting people outside of your household in pubs, restaurants or bars.

The rule of six still applies to private gardens and outdoor settings.

Pubs and restaurants

Pubs, bars and restaurants can still remain open, but they must operate in a Covid-secure manner and are required to shut between 10pm and 5am.

Credit: PA Images

Travel

People should aim to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible.

If you need to travel then people are encouraged to walk or cycle where possible, or to plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport.

It is difficult to socially distance during car journeys and transmission of coronavirus can occur.

So you should avoid travelling with someone from outside your household or your support bubble unless you can practise social distancing.

Holidays

You can still travel within Tier 2 - high alert - level areas to hotels and other guest accommodation, but you should only do this with people in your household or support bubble.

You can still go on holiday outside of high alert level areas, but you must only do this with people in your household or support bubble.

People should not share accommodation with people they do not live with or socialise in any indoor setting.

What are the exceptions when people can meet indoors?

Weddings and funerals can still go ahead under Tier 2 restrictions, but there are limits to the number of attendees – up to 15 for weddings and up to 30 for funerals.

If children do not live in the same household as both their parents or guardians, then parents/guardians can meet up indoors to organise childcare.

Tradespeople can still go into a household without breaching the Tier 2 restrictions, if they are there for work.

Indoor exercise classes and other activity groups can only continue, if households or support bubbles do not mix. Where it is likely that groups will mix, these activities must not go ahead.

Indoor organised team sport for disabled people and youth sport can continue indoors, in any number.

Schools, universities and places of worship remain open.

What support is available for businesses which have to close?

The Leader of North Lincolnshire Council has said that the government has made a financial package available which should support local businesses in the area.

Hull city council have also said that financial support will be available for businesses in Hull. The funding provided to local authorities is based on the number of hospitality, hotel, B&B’s, and leisure businesses in the city.