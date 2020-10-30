Two 30-year-old women killed in crash
Two women have died after a car crashed into a tree near a village in Leeds.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Thorner yesterday morning, where two 30-year-old women died.
Police were called at 7.35am by the ambulance service to attend the incident in which a black Renault Clio had crashed into a tree.
"Despite medical attention two 30-year-old women died at the scene," a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
Detective Inspector Paul Conroy from the Major Collision Enquiry Team said:
We would like to appeal to anyone who was in the Carr Lane area of Thorner yesterday morning from around 1am and who saw the vehicle to come forward and speak to us. We understand that the vehicle was last seen at approximately 00.50 hours (29 October) on Wyke Ridge Lane, travelling away from Leeds.