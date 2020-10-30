Two 30-year-old women killed in crash

Two women have died after a car crashed into a tree near a village in Leeds.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Thorner yesterday morning, where two 30-year-old women died.

Police were called at 7.35am by the ambulance service to attend the incident in which a black Renault Clio had crashed into a tree.

"Despite medical attention two 30-year-old women died at the scene," a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy from the Major Collision Enquiry Team said: