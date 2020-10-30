Warnings - and pleas to stick to the rules - in place across the region

Unions claim the Government isn't going to provide enough money to support working families when West Yorkshire joins South Yorkshire in the toughest coronavirus restrictions on Monday.

Ministers have pledged £46 million to soften the economic blow. It comes as doctors in Leeds have warned that coronavirus infections among the over 65s in the city have doubled in the last 10 days.

And there's anger from a number of MPs - both Labour and Conservative - who described the decision to move West Yorkshire into Tier 3 as "arbitrary" and "damaging" and say there is NO PROOF the tougher measures will work.

Strong words in particular from Philip Davies, the Tory MP for Shipley, who says he's got no faith in those who are making these decisions. He claims the new restrictions will put people out of work and - further down the line - lead to house repossessions.

But earlier the Foreign Secretary says targeting areas with high Covid-19 infections is the best approach.

South Yorkshire is already in Tier 3. And the Sheffield city region Mayor Dan Jarvis has warned that hospitals in South Yorkshire risk being overwhelmed.

He says 700 people with Coronavirus are being cared for in hospitals across Sheffield, Doncaster, Rotherham and Barnsley. That compares with 414 in the spring.

Doncaster's Director of Public Health, Dr Rupert Suckling has urged residents to go "above and beyond" the tier 3 restrictions and NOT TRAVEL unless it's essential.

The whole of Nottinghamshire has now moved into the highest tier - that, of course, includes places like Worksop, Retford, Newark & Mansfield - where many residents felt they were being targeted because of Nottingham's high infection rates.

York is in the high Tier 2 - but the rest of North Yorkshire remains in the lowest tier and surrounded by other counties with the the most severe restrictions. But that tier 1 status might not last according to one senior council official.

Lincoln and the wider county of Lincolnshire has as yet also escaped escalation to higher alert levels, and remains in tier 1 .

So, a very patchy picture across our region - but the same message from all our local authorities - and that's for everyone to stick to the rules.