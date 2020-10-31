Divers resume river search for missing York woman

A huge search and rescue operation is continuing in York city centre this weekend after a woman fell into the River Ouse.

The missing woman, who is in her early 20s, fell from Lendal Bridge into the River Ouse at around midday yesterday (30th October).

Riverbank searches are being carried out by specialist officers, alongside the Police Underwater Search Unit.

North Yorkshire Police say the search is expected to continue over the weekend and into Monday.