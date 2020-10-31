Video report by Katie Oscroft

Key voices across the Calendar region have been reacting to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement of a national lockdown in England from Thursday.

Pubs, leisure facilities, non-essential shops and other businesses are being ordered to close. Schools, colleges and universities will remain open during the lockdown which will last for four weeks until December 2nd.

Dr Amir Khan, a GP from Bradford told ITV News Calendar that the increased pressure on the NHS meant this national lockdown was inevitable.

Meanwhile Catherine Shuttleworth, a retail expert from Leeds, said that business-owners will need greater support to get them through this period.

MPs from our region have also had their say.

Labour's Toby Perkins, who represents Chesterfield, said the announcement had come too late and predicted it would be a "longer and more brutal" lockdown.

Meanwhile Alexander Stafford, the Conservative MP from Rother Valley said the decision has been made to "save lives".

I think it's a tremendous shame that this government has done this now rather than two weeks ago when we were calling for it and when sage were calling for it and I think lockdown is going to be longer and more brutal because it has come too late. Toby Perkins MP (Labour, Chesterfield)

This is not an easy decision this is a hard decision for everyone across the country businesses families everyone, but ultimately we are doing this to try and save lives. The rates are skyrocketing. People are still dying. Alexander Stafford MP (Conservative, Rother Valley)

The PM's announcement came after warnings that coronavirus rates are rising rapidly and hospitals, including many in our region, have already had to cancel planned operations.

The Prime Minister said the government will extend furlough payments at 80% for the duration of the new measures.

People are being urged to work from home if they can and household mixing indoors and in private gardens is banned.