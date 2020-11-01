Victim in critical condition in hospital after Sheffield shooting
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot in Sheffield yesterday evening (Saturday 31 October).
A 24-year-old man was found on Earl Marshall Road at 8:30pm last night, with injuries to his abdomen and leg.
He remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
Police conducted a search of the area and enquiries are ongoing to find those responsible. Anyone with information that might help their investigation is urged to come forward.