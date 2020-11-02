An outbreak of coronavirus at Leeds Prison has left 87 staff and 39 prisoners having to self-isolate.

The Ministry of Justice said it had taken "precautionary" steps following the outbreak last week.

None of those affected is believed to have required hospital treatment.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Our priority is to limit the spread of the virus and to protect the lives of those who live and work in our prisons.

“We have taken precautionary measures at HMP Leeds following a number of positive cases, in line with public health guidance, and will continue to closely monitor the situation.

“Staff are supporting prisoners to remain in contact with family through secure video and phone calls, as well as time out of cell and rehabilitative activities where possible."