Flooding hits parts of North and West Yorkshire

Emergency services have issued warnings to drivers after several roads were flooded following heavy rainfall in North and West Yorkshire over the weekend.

Ilkley and Otley were both inundated with water after the River Wharfe burst its banks.

In North Yorkshire motorists had to be rescued in boats after becoming stranded in flood water.

One witness posted a video on Twitter showing a lorry driving through deep water on the A684 in the Dales.

As the waters subsided in North Yorkshire, the fire and rescued service continued to urge people to avoid flooded roads.

Meanwhile in Otley, residents posted videos on social media of flooded streets.

And West Yorkshire Police warned people to avoid Ilkley.

A number of flood warnings remain in place for areas around the Rivers Esk, Ure, Nidd and Wharfe.