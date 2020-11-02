Police name women who died in West Yorkshire crash

Two women who died in a crash in West Yorkshire have been named by police.

Sacha Holmes and Tori Wilson, who were both aged 30, suffered fatal injuries in the incident on Carr Lane, Thorner, in the early hours of Thursday.

They were in a black Renault Clio that hit a tree at around 1am.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy, of West Yorkshire Police's Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: "We are continuing to support both families of Tori and Sacha at this difficult time.

"A full investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surround this collision."

‘I would still like to appeal to anyone who was in the Carr Lane area of Thorner from around 1am and who saw the vehicle to come forward and speak to us.

Officers want to speak to witneeses.