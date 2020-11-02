Racer dad jailed over 100mph M62 crash that killed three-year-old son

A father whose three-year-old son died when their family car crashed following a race with another vehicle on the M62 has been jailed.

Israr Muhammed, 41, was clocked driving his Honda Civic at speeds of around 100mph before a burst tyre caused the car to career off the motorway and hit a tree near Goole in East Yorkshire in July 2018.

The collision killed Say Han Mohammed Ali and left his seven year-old sister with life-changing facial injuries.

Their mother suffered multiple head and internal injuries and was in a coma for over a month.

Muhammed, from Batley, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing death whilst uninsured.

He was found guilty on all counts and jailed for four-and-a-half years.

The driver of the other car, 29-year-old Adam Molloy, of Normanton, left the scene of the crash but was later arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He received the same prison sentence.

Sgt Rob Mazingham, of Humberside Police, said: “The car that Israr Muhammed was driving was not roadworthy, its rear tyre was 16 years old and defective and the resulting blow-out caused the series of events that led to the death of his three-year-old son and the serious, life changing injuries of his wife and second child.

"In addition the car seat containing Israr was not secured in any way to the vehicle and offered him no protection when the collision occurred.

“I am sure that Israr Muhammed and Adam Molloy will now spend their time in prison with the memory of that fateful day and the decisions they took that led to such a tragic outcome.”