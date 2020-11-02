The South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner has blamed the Government's 'whack-a-mole' approach to tackling coronavirus for an increase in the number of people flouting restrictions.

Alan Billings said the sacrifices made during the first lockdown had been "squandered" by the failure to put in place an adequate test, trace and isolate system.

Dr Billings added a second lockdown – due to be introduced on Thursday would only work if the public complied with restrictions.

But he said that depended on the Government communicating its plans clearly.

He said: "In particular, we need to know when it will be safe to ease the lock-down. What is the road map out?

“People have become less trusting because the national approach to suppressing the virus has seemed too much like whack-a-mole and less like a consistent strategy with a clear endpoint.

“As a result we have started to see too many people flouting the rules and gathering unsafely in numbers, especially recently."

His comments come two weeks after South Yorkshire Police launched a specialist team for responding to reports of rule breaches.

Dr Billings said: "The police will continue to seek to persuade people to obey the law, but no one should be in any doubt that the law will be enforced, for all our sakes."