South Yorkshire Mayor Dan Jarvis says work is taking place "around the clock" to ensure that businesses get the government funding promised after tier three restrictions were imposed.

The county was placed into tier three on October 24, meaning all pubs and bars apart from those serving substantial meals were forced to close.

Betting shops, adult gaming centres, casinos and soft play centres also had to shut.

Under the agreement local leaders were promised £30 million of government money to support businesses affected by the restrictions.

But questions have been raised about what happens to that cash following the Prime Minister's announcement at the weekend of a national lockdown to start on Thursday.

Mr Jarvis said the situation had become "confused".

But he added: "We are working around the clock to make sure that £30 million we secured gets to our businesses who are under huge pressure. Clearly they need it as soon as possible."

Following the news of a new national lockdown, it was announced that furlough payments – which had been due to end on October 31 – would be extended.

Under the arrangements, employees will get 80% of their wages, up to a maximum of £2,500, to December and for the duration of the new national lockdown measures.

However, there will be some differences to March in that the new measures will be “time-limited”, starting on November 5 and ending on December 2.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, is available for employees and must be claimed by the employer.

Businesses can bring furloughed employees back to work on a part-time basis or furlough them full-time.