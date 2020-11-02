A Yorkshire Conservative MP has labelled the prospect of a second lockdown an "outrage" and vowed to vote against the proposals.

Philip Davies, who represents Shipley, said he was "dismayed" by the Prime Minister's announcement of fresh restrictions, which will come into force on Thursday if they pass a vote by MPs on Wednesday.

In a lengthy statement, Mr Davies said the restrictions already in force had caused significant damage.

And he added that he had no faith in the health officials informing the Government's decision-making.

Mr Davies said: “I will continue to oppose these arbitrary restrictions that have no scientific basis behind them and only serve to restrict people’s freedom, ruin people’s lives, seriously affect people’s mental health, collapse the economy and destroy jobs.

"Collapsing the economy is never the right solution to any problem."

Mr Davies said job losses and the closure of businesses could not be mitigated against by the Government "throwing further billions of pounds that it doesn’t have at a problem they are causing themselves."

He said: "It's an outrage and I'm sad people will be put out of work because of decisions cooked up in Whitehall. The people whose lives they are ruining get no say at all."

Dozens of Tory MPs could rebel in Wednesday's Commons vote.

But in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, Mr Davies is so far the only one openly planning to defy the Prime Minister.

However, Lincoln MP Karl McCartney's Twitter feeds suggests he is sceptical about the measures.

He retweeted a comment from a doctor asking: "Where exactly is the evidence that justifies a second national lockdown which will further destroy businesses, decimate the high street, trample all over civil liberties , damage people’s well-being and mental health?"

Meanwhile, Sir Edward Leigh, the Conservative MP for Gainsborough, has criticised the impact on church services.

Sir Edward, who is the president of the Catholic Union, said: "These new measures are particularly frustrating as we’ve seen no evidence that people meeting for church services are contributing to the spread of the virus in this country."