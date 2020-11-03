Coronavirus outbreak ends Hull KR season early

Hull Kingston Rovers have been forced to end their season early due to an outbreak of Covid-19 within the club.

The First Team squad was tested on Monday, revealing a number of positive results within the playing bubble.

A number of both players and staff will have to self-isolate in line with track and trace procedures.

The club says it's very disappointed that it cannot fulfil the remaining fixtures and will end its season early.

It went on to say that the health of players and coaching staff remains of paramount concern.