Investigation launched into death of two men in industrial accident in Bingley

West Yorkshire Police and the Health Safety Executive are investigating the deaths of two men at an industrial warehouse in Bingley.

Emergency services, including fire crews, were called to Castlefields Industrial Park last Thursday.

A 44-year-old man was confirmed to have died at the scene.

Another, aged 58, was taken to hospital but died the following day.

One man was arrested but has since been released under investigation.

Investigations into the incident continue.