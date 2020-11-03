Police in Hull have confirmed that 11-year-old Mason Deakin has passed away in hospital, two weeks after a collision on Anlaby Road in Hull.

He is the second young boy to die following the collision, 10-year-old Steven Duffield also lost his life after the crash.

Mason died in hospital on Monday November 2 with his family by his side.

Humberside Police says it sends its heartfelt condolences to Mason's family and friends as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

Specially trained officers continue to support Mason’s family and also Steven Duffield’s family during this difficult time.

Investigations into the collision continue and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.