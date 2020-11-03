Police in Sheffield issue nine £10,000 fines after number of gatherings

Police in Sheffield have issued nine £10,000 fines this weekend after being called to out to numerous reports of gatherings and Halloween parties, despite the county being under Tier 3 lockdown restrictions.

The parties which saw the maximum fixed penalties issued were reported at three separate locations, Endcliffe Crescent, Club Garden Road and Stalker Lees Road, late on Saturday evening (31 October).

Attending each property, the officers dispersed the gatherings, spoke to the occupants and issued fines to organisers.

We fully appreciate how difficult the last few months have been and this current situation is incredibly frustrating for everyone, however organising house parties at a time when the infection rate is rising so rapidly is extremely irresponsible. Hospital admissions are continuing to increase and in order for these to slow down, we must reduce the spread of the virus between different households. Superintendent Paul McCurry, South Yorkshire Police

The parties had all been pre-organised, with one hosting in excess of 70 people. At one location, a woman is captured on body worn video, in fancy dress, stating that she should be at home self-isolating.

Now more than ever, we all need to do our bit to slow the spread of this virus, and protect our health service. I hope that this serves as a warning that where necessary, we will take action against those who show a clear disregard for the measures which are in place to protect others. Superintendent Paul McCurry, South Yorkshire Police

In the early hours of Sunday, officers were also called to an illegal rave at a disused warehouse in Kelham Island.

The gathering, made up of over 300 people, was dispersed and a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer.

Police seized a sound system worth thousands of pounds and are currently carrying out enquiries to locate the organiser.

Elsewhere in the county, twenty £200 notices were issued in Ingbirchworth, Barnsley after police disbanded a gathering in the early hours of Saturday morning.